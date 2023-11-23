Viral video shows youths firing shotguns in Feni

Two young men have been spotted in a viral video while firing shotguns in public in Feni district town.

Local leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have claimed that the armed youths are activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League, the ruling party’s student and youth fronts.

The video was recorded on Tuesday evening when the two youths opened fire with shotguns on a Chhatra Dal procession, they alleged.