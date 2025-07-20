Gopalganj put under section-144 again
Following three days of curfew over violence centering the National Citizen Party (NCP) rally, the Gopalganj district administration has imposed section-144 again.
In a public notice issued at around 11:30 pm on Saturday, District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman announced that section-144 would be enforced from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sunday, to maintain public order and peace and ensure the safety of lives and property amid prevailing situation in Gopalganj.
A curfew was in place from 8:00 pm Saturday to 6:00 am Sunday. There was a relaxed curfew from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm on the day.
The district administration noted that further decisions will be taken based on the overall situation and discussions with law enforcement agencies.
Violence erupted in various parts of Gopalganj on Wednesday, centering the NCP rally. After incidents of clashes, crude bomb explosions, arson attacks, and vandalism, the district magistrate imposed section 144 on the day, followed by a curfew starting from 6:00 pm the same day as the situation worsened.