Gopalganj put under section-144 again

Following three days of curfew over violence centering the National Citizen Party (NCP) rally, the Gopalganj district administration has imposed section-144 again.

In a public notice issued at around 11:30 pm on Saturday, District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman announced that section-144 would be enforced from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sunday, to maintain public order and peace and ensure the safety of lives and property amid prevailing situation in Gopalganj.