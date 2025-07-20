Families of Gopalganj clash victims unwilling to file cases

“I do not know which policeman or which army personnel opened fire – so who would I sue? If I knew who killed him, I would file a case. But now that I have lost my brother, I do not want to deal with the trouble of filing a lawsuit,” he said.

Deepto was killed during the attack and clashes centering the NCP’s July March in Gopalganj. Not only Deepto’s family but also the relatives of other victims have shown no interest in taking legal action.

Five people died in the incident – Deepto Saha (18), Sohel Molla (35), Imon Talukdar (18), Ramzan Munshi (35), and Ramzan Kazi (18). When visited on Saturday, their families expressed reluctance to file cases.