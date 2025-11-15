Wife found with slit throat, husband rescued with severe injuries from Gazipur home

Police have recovered the body of a woman with her throat slit from a home in Gazipur city. At the time her husband was rescued in a severely injured condition and sent to hospital.

The incident took place around midnight on Friday at the Nawab Ali Market area of Konabari in the city. Today, Saturday morning, police took the couple’s 16-year-old daughter into custody.

The deceased woman was Rahima Begum, 38. She was the daughter of Shahjahan Sarkar from Binoati village in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj. Her husband, Imran Hossain, is the son of Suruj Ali from Amtail village in Haluaghat upazila of Mymensingh.