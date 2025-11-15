Wife found with slit throat, husband rescued with severe injuries from Gazipur home
Police have recovered the body of a woman with her throat slit from a home in Gazipur city. At the time her husband was rescued in a severely injured condition and sent to hospital.
The incident took place around midnight on Friday at the Nawab Ali Market area of Konabari in the city. Today, Saturday morning, police took the couple’s 16-year-old daughter into custody.
The deceased woman was Rahima Begum, 38. She was the daughter of Shahjahan Sarkar from Binoati village in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj. Her husband, Imran Hossain, is the son of Suruj Ali from Amtail village in Haluaghat upazila of Mymensingh.
According to police and local residents, Imran Hossain and Rahima Begum lived with their daughter in a rented flat on the fifth floor of a building near Nawab Ali Market in Konabari. Imran worked as a meat seller in the area, while his wife looked after the household.
Early this morning, police received information that the couple has been killed by slitting their throat. Officers from Konabari Police Station went to conduct an inquest at dawn. At that time, police saw Imran Hossain, whose throat was half-slashed, moving his hands. He was then rushed to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital in Gazipur.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Konabari Police Station, Mohammad Salauddin said, “The couple’s daughter makes TikTok videos with her friends. She stated that her father first killed her mother and then slit his own throat. She claims to have witnessed this with her own eyes. But we find it hard to believe her account. That is why she has been taken into police custody for questioning.”
The officer-in-charge said that Rahima Begum’s body has been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College. Her husband has been admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Legal proceedings are underway regarding the incident.