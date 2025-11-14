Man went to Dhaka with friend 3 days ago, 26 body parts recovered from drum

Ashraful Haque, 42, a raw materials trader from Nayapara village in Gopalpur Union of Badarganj upazila in Rangpur, travelled to Dhaka three days ago with his friend Jorej Mia.

Since Wednesday, his wife, Laki Begum, tried several times to reach her husband on his mobile phone. But each time, it was Jorej who answered. He kept telling Laki that Ashraful was busy.

Finally when Laki Begum went to Badarganj Police Station with her brother on Thursday afternoon, she learnt that police in Dhaka had recovered Ashraful’s dismembered body, cut into 26 pieces, from inside a blue plastic drum. The body was identified by matching his fingerprints.