“Feed the children and put them to sleep. I’ll be a little late getting home; I’m busy working on a news story.” Journalist Lutfuzzaman Alif Fakir had said this to his wife, Anondita Sangma, before leaving home.

Who could have known that this would be his last conversation with her? His wife had finished dinner and was waiting with their two children when she heard the news of her husband’s death. Lutfuzzaman had been shot dead by assailants.

At around 7:45 pm on Thursday, Lutfuzzaman, 44, left home after placing his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Aiyan Safayan, in his wife’s arms. A short while later he was shot dead in front of a village shop.

Anondita was devastated by the loss of her husband. Holding her son in her arms and sitting beside her husband’s body, she told Prothom Alo through tears, “I never imagined that someone could shoot a person dead within such a short time.”