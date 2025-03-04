RU appoints anti-discrimination student movement ‘patron’ as information officer
Rashedul Islam, also known as Rashed Rajon, has been appointed on an ad-hoc basis as the Inquiry and Information Officer of Rajshahi University. Notably, he has been identified as a supporter of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement.
The appointment was made through an official order issued on Monday afternoon, signed by the acting register of the university, Professor Iftekharul Alam Masud. Following the public disclosure of his appointment, criticism began to emerge on social media.
Students have raised concerns, questioning whether Rashedul was appointed under any specific quota and calling for an investigation into the matter.
The official order states, “Rashedul Islam has been appointed on an ad-hoc basis as the Inquiry and Information Officer at the Public Relations Office of Rajshahi University for a period of six months, with a monthly salary of BDT 23,100 (twenty-three thousand one hundred) within the pay scale of BDT 22,000-53,060. This appointment shall be effective from the date of joining.”
Rashedul Islam completed his undergraduate degree in Urdu from Rajshahi University in 2019, obtaining a CGPA of 2.778 in his final examination. He subsequently earned his postgraduate degree from the same department in 2020 with a CGPA of 3.07. His is from Charghat upazila, Rajshahi.
During the anti-discrimination student movement, on 29 July, some people in plainclothes, identifying themselves as members of law enforcement, allegedly took Rashedul Islam from the court station area in Rajshahi city. Later, on 31 July, he was formally shown as arrested in an explosive-related case and was sent to prison through the court.
Following the political shift on 5 August, he was released. In subsequent meetings and seminars, he has been introduced as a patron of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement.
Discussions with several former university officials have revealed that when additional personnel are required in a particular department, the relevant sector submits a requisition to the vice-chancellor.
If there is a delay in issuing a recruitment advertisement, the Vice-Chancellor has the authority to make an ad-hoc appointment on an urgent basis. However, such appointments must be made based on the qualifications and experience relevant to the position.
Rakib Hossain, President (partly) of the University Branch of the Student Union, commented that Rashedul’s appointment was made to maintain the administration’s dominance. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he stated, “This is an undemocratic process. The university administration has made this appointment to sustain its control.”
He also raised concerns regarding whether Rashedul was appointed under any specific quota.
Sultan Ahmed, convenor of university branch of Chhatra Dal told Prothom Alo, “We are unaware of whether the university administration issued any circular for this appointment. It is also unclear whether coordinators are being appointed under any specific quota. This matter requires scrutiny to determine whether someone is being rewarded. Merit should be the sole criteria for recruitment, that is all we expect.”
Former Rajshahi University student Arafat Rahman wrote on his Facebook account that the former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sobhan, used to appoint members of the student wing of the ruling party, while the current vice-chancellor has appointed a former student who was actively involved in the discussions surrounding the July uprising at Rajshahi University.
In the Facebook group “Rajshahi University Family”, a student named Ahsan Habib questioned the rationale behind the appointment stating, “What was the benefit of protesting against the quota system in government jobs at the cost of over two thousand lives? The freedom fighter quota was abolished, yet a coordinator quota has now been introduced. How can a first-class position at Rajshahi University be appointed without any advertisement or examination?”
When asked about the appointment, acting register of the university, Professor Iftekharul Alam Masud stated that Rashedul Islam was appointed on the direct instruction of the vice-chancellor. His ad-hoc appointment is for a period of six months.
In response, vice-chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib told the media, “I believe that, given his perspective and experience in media-related matters, he has the potential to contribute to the university. I appointed him based on my judgement and I am confident that he will play a positive role in the institution.”