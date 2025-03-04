RU appoints anti-discrimination student movement ‘patron’ as information officer

The official order states, “Rashedul Islam has been appointed on an ad-hoc basis as the Inquiry and Information Officer at the Public Relations Office of Rajshahi University for a period of six months, with a monthly salary of BDT 23,100 (twenty-three thousand one hundred) within the pay scale of BDT 22,000-53,060. This appointment shall be effective from the date of joining.”

Rashedul Islam completed his undergraduate degree in Urdu from Rajshahi University in 2019, obtaining a CGPA of 2.778 in his final examination. He subsequently earned his postgraduate degree from the same department in 2020 with a CGPA of 3.07. His is from Charghat upazila, Rajshahi.

During the anti-discrimination student movement, on 29 July, some people in plainclothes, identifying themselves as members of law enforcement, allegedly took Rashedul Islam from the court station area in Rajshahi city. Later, on 31 July, he was formally shown as arrested in an explosive-related case and was sent to prison through the court.

Following the political shift on 5 August, he was released. In subsequent meetings and seminars, he has been introduced as a patron of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement.