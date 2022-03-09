AL MP threatens female officer of slapping and throwing out of the district

The incident, Kaniz said, took place on Monday when the reserved seat MP used the abusive words over phone.
An audio clip of the phone conversation also went viral on social media on Tuesday.
According to the official, “MP Nadira was made the chief guest at the women's day programme. Due to some official work, the invitation card was sent her late. Around 11:00am on Monday, the MP phoned me and asked about the delay. At one stage of the conversation, she verbally abused me. She threatened to slap me and threatened to drive me out of the district.”
Dejected Kaniz said the MP had no right to slap me. “Not even my parents ever slapped me,” she said adding “I came here to perform my duties not to be slapped by someone. I’ve informed the matter to the higher authorities.”
“Irin made a complaint verbally and the higher authorities concerned will take a further decision,” said additional deputy commissioner Mokhlesur Rahman.
Speaking to media, MP Nadira said, “The female officer did not feel to invite me at the programme and she humiliated and neglected the representative of the women community.”