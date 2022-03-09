AL MP threatens female officer of slapping and throwing out of the district

The incident, Kaniz said, took place on Monday when the reserved seat MP used the abusive words over phone.

An audio clip of the phone conversation also went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to the official, “MP Nadira was made the chief guest at the women's day programme. Due to some official work, the invitation card was sent her late. Around 11:00am on Monday, the MP phoned me and asked about the delay. At one stage of the conversation, she verbally abused me. She threatened to slap me and threatened to drive me out of the district.”