Three Rohingyas were killed on Wednesday after heavy chunks of mud from a hill collapsed on them while cutting a hill at Muhuripara in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

Two of the deceased were identified as Jahid Hossain, 23, son of Abdul Motaleb, resident of Rohingya camp east-1, Syed Akbar, 20, son of Md. Owares, resident of Rohingya camp-3.

The identity of another deceased couldn't be known yet.