Over 250 tourists stuck in Sajek due to flash floods

More than 250 tourists have been stuck in the Ruilui tourist centre in Sajek union in Bghaichhari upazila of Rangamati district as incessant rains and flash floods snapped communication with parts of the district.
Ruilui Tourist Centre Resort-Cottage Owners Association president Suporno Debbarman told Prothom Alo that communication came to a halt after flash foods inundated the road connecting Sajek with other parts of the district.
Considering the natural calamities, no fare will be charged from these stuck tourists until communication becomes normal, he added.
According to the Resort-Cottage Owners Association and local sources, more than 250 tourists arrived in Sajek’s Ruilui Valley from various places of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram on Monday.
Incessant rains and flash floods from the upstream submerged the Kobakhali road in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari on Monday, bringing a halt to vehicular movement on Dhighinala-Sajek-Baghaichari road.
Flash floods also inundated Bachaighat Bazar and Machalang Bazar of Baghaichhari upazila on Tuesday, stopping traffic movement on Bachaighat-Sajek road.
As a result, 25 vehicles carrying tourists were stuck in the Ruilui Valley and these vehicles will leave the area after rains and flash floods cease.
In the meantime, vehicles started moving on Kobakhali road Wednesday afternoon as water receded in Mainu river of Dighinala upazila. However, the Bachaighat-Sajek road was submerged under 4-6 feet water.
Sajek Union Parishad chairman Atulal Chakma told Prothom Alo water from upstream submerged Bachaighat Bazar and Machalang Bazar 506 feet under water, bringing a halt to traffic movement on Bachaighat-Sajek road.
Locals use rafts and boats for communication. No local and tourist vehicles were moving, and water is likely to recede if no rain occurs on Thursday. After that, vehicular movement will be normal, he added.