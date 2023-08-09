Over 250 tourists stuck in Sajek due to flash floods

Considering the natural calamities, no fare will be charged from these stuck tourists until communication becomes normal, he added.

According to the Resort-Cottage Owners Association and local sources, more than 250 tourists arrived in Sajek’s Ruilui Valley from various places of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram on Monday.

Incessant rains and flash floods from the upstream submerged the Kobakhali road in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari on Monday, bringing a halt to vehicular movement on Dhighinala-Sajek-Baghaichari road.

Flash floods also inundated Bachaighat Bazar and Machalang Bazar of Baghaichhari upazila on Tuesday, stopping traffic movement on Bachaighat-Sajek road.