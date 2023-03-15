MD of Seema oxygen plant arrested over Sitakundu explosion

Police have arrested Parvez Uddin Santu, managing director (MD) of Seema Oxygen Limited, where seven people died due to an explosion in Sitakunda of Chattogram on 4 March, reports UNB.

A team of industrial police arrested him from the Muradpur area of Panchlaish Police Station around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

Parvez is the number two accused in a case filed with Sitakunda police station in connection with the recent explosion at the oxygen plant.