MD of Seema oxygen plant arrested over Sitakundu explosion

Md Mahbubur Rahman said, the additional inspector general and head of industrial police, confirming the arrest, said, "Details will be announced at a press conference tomorrow.”
On 4 March, a massive cylinder explosion and fire broke out at the Seema Oxygen Plant in the Kadam Rasul area of the Bhatiari union of Sitakunda, where seven people died and 30 people were injured.
Rokeya Begum, the wife of Abdul Quader who died in the explosion, filed the case against 16 people, including three brothers, who own the factory.
A seven-member committee was formed by the district administration with Chattogram Additional District Magistrate Rakib Hasan as the convener to investigate the blast.
The committee submitted its report to the deputy commissioner today.
Although the details of the investigation report have not been released, the report has presented nine recommendations to prevent such incidents.
The investigation found evidence of negligence on the part of the owner in operating the factory.