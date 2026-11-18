Garment workers block Dhaka–Mymensingh highway; 39 factories shut
Ready-made garment workers at several factories in Gazipur staged protests again on Wednesday, demanding, among other things, a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.
The workers began their demonstration in front of Columbia Garments in the Chhoydana area of Gazipur town at around 8:30 am.
At one stage, the workers took to the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and blocked it, bringing traffic to a standstill on both sides of the highway. This triggered long tailbacks.
Meanwhile, 10 garment factories in Gazipur town declared a holiday for the day amid the labour unrest. In addition, the authorities of 39 factories announced their indefinite closure.
According to industrial police and local sources, garment workers in various parts of Gazipur have been protesting for several days, demanding an increase in the minimum wage.
On Tuesday, workers staged similar demonstrations in Konabari, Jarun, Chhoydana, Bhogra, Chandana Chourasta and several areas of Sreepur upazila in the district.
As part of the ongoing protests, workers from several factories began demonstrating in Chhoydana at around 8:30 am today. They subsequently took positions on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway in the Chhoydana and Hariken areas, blocking traffic in both directions. Commuters travelling along the highway were left stranded.
Members of the industrial police, regular police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the blockade.
Police said they tried to bring the situation under control by persuading the workers to disperse. However, as the workers refused to leave the highway, police fired tear-gas shells and sound grenades at around 9:15 am to disperse them. The workers subsequently regrouped in the Hariken area.
Meanwhile, workers at two garment factories in the Konabari area of the city also staged protests, although they did not block the highway.
Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said efforts were under way to bring the situation under control.
He added that 10 factories had declared a holiday on Wednesday morning because of the workers’ protests.