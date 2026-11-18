At one stage, the workers took to the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and blocked it, bringing traffic to a standstill on both sides of the highway. This triggered long tailbacks.

Meanwhile, 10 garment factories in Gazipur town declared a holiday for the day amid the labour unrest. In addition, the authorities of 39 factories announced their indefinite closure.

According to industrial police and local sources, garment workers in various parts of Gazipur have been protesting for several days, demanding an increase in the minimum wage.

On Tuesday, workers staged similar demonstrations in Konabari, Jarun, Chhoydana, Bhogra, Chandana Chourasta and several areas of Sreepur upazila in the district.