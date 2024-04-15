Power plant fire disrupts power supply in Sylhet

A total of five units of fire service doused the fire at around 11:00am but smoke was still billowing from the storeroom of the power plant as of filling of the report at 12 in the noon. Alongside fire service men, police were also working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 8:45pm at the 225 megawatt Kumargaon Power Plant. One unit of fire service rushed to spot after the fire and later four more units jointed in the effort. The fire could be contained after around an hour.

Fire Service and Civil Defense Sylhet station’s senior station officer Md Belal Hossain the source of fire and extent of damage could not be ascertained yet.