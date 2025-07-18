Gopalganj curfew extended until 6am Saturday
The duration of the curfew imposed in Gopalganj following Wednesday’s (16 July) clash centering National Citizen Party (NCP) rally has been extended again.
Gopalganj deputy commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman announced this around 4:30 pm today, Friday.
He said the renewed curfew would be in effect from 6:00 pm Friday until 6:00 am Saturday, and future decisions regarding the curfew would be taken after discussions with the law enforcement agencies.
A curfew was imposed across Gopalganj district at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, 16 July, which was in effect until the evening of Thursday, 17 July.
Later, on Thursday, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury held a briefing at the Gopalganj deputy commissioner’s office and extended the curfew from for another 24 hours until Friday 6:00 pm.
During this period, the curfew was temporarily relaxed from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm today, Friday.
Prior to the imposition of the curfew, the administration enforced Section 144 in Gopalganj town following the violence and clashes centring the NCP rally.