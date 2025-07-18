Gopalganj curfew extended until 6am Saturday

He said the renewed curfew would be in effect from 6:00 pm Friday until 6:00 am Saturday, and future decisions regarding the curfew would be taken after discussions with the law enforcement agencies.

A curfew was imposed across Gopalganj district at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, 16 July, which was in effect until the evening of Thursday, 17 July.

Later, on Thursday, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury held a briefing at the Gopalganj deputy commissioner’s office and extended the curfew from for another 24 hours until Friday 6:00 pm.

During this period, the curfew was temporarily relaxed from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm today, Friday.