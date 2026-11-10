Child marriages persist despite prevention efforts

A decade ago, the administration ceremonially declared Kaliganj in Satkhira district a “child marriage-free upazila”. At the time, it also highlighted its success in preventing child marriages. However, one child marriage after another is now coming to light in Kaliganj.

In the past six months alone, 11 child marriages have been prevented in the upazila. However, there is no reliable data on how many child marriages have taken place beyond those prevented.

According to the Office of the District Women Affairs Officer in Satkhira, 132 child marriages were prevented in the district during the first nine months of this year, from January to September. Of the 17 child marriages stopped in September, five were in Tala upazila, four in Kalaroa, two in Satkhira Sadar, two in Kaliganj, two in Debhata, one in Shyamnagar and one in Assasuni.

Most recently, on Friday afternoon, the administration stopped the child marriage of a Class-X student in Kumira Union of Tala upazila. After receiving information that a 15-year-old girl was also being married off in the same union, officials from the Department of Women Affairs and police personnel went to the spot. However, before they arrived, the groom took the girl away in a vehicle. Later, on Monday, the parents involved in these two marriage arrangements were summoned to the office of the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

Tala UNO Jannatul Afroz Sorna told Prothom Alo that written undertakings had been obtained from the parents that they would not marry off the girls before they reached adulthood.