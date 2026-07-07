3 flights fail to land at Chattogram airport amid inclement weather, causing delays
Three flights were unable to land at Shah Amanat International Airport due to torrential rain and adverse weather conditions in Chattogram.
Two of the affected flights were international services, while the other was a domestic flight. Meanwhile, almost all flights are operating with delays of between 30 minutes and one hour.
Airport Public Relations Officer Ibrahim Khalil confirmed the information to Prothom Alo at 2:00 pm on Tuesday.
He said US-Bangla Airlines flight BS-350 from Abu Dhabi to Chattogram and Air Arabia flight G9-526 from Sharjah were unable to land in Chattogram and were diverted to Dhaka.
Apart from them, Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-121 from Dhaka to Chattogram was unable to land due to the adverse weather and returned to Dhaka, he added.
However, Ibrahim Khalil said all scheduled departing flights from Chattogram had taken off. He added that because of the adverse weather, nearly all arriving and departing flights were running 30 minutes to one hour behind schedule.
Wind gusts of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour were being recorded in the airport area. According to the Patenga Weather Office, Chattogram recorded 386.8 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours up to 12:00 pm on Tuesday.
Under the Bangladesh Meteorological Department classification, rainfall exceeding 88 millimetres in 24 hours is considered extremely heavy. By that measure, Chattogram experienced extremely heavy rainfall during the period.