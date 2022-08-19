Workers seek PM’s intervention as owners propose to hike wage by Tk 20

The workers of 167 tea gardens across the country, including 92 of Moulvibazar, continued their strike on Thursday as the garden owners have proposed a daily wage hike by only Tk 20 against the demand of an increase to Tk 300 from existing Tk 120, reports news agency UNB.

The owners offered to increase wage from Tk 120 to Tk 140 at a meeting with tea garden workers at the Dhaka office of the Labour Department on Wednesday night.