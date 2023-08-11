Couple killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Dinajpur

The accident occurred around 5:15pm when the bus of Concord Paribahan hit the auto-rickshaw, said Tanvirul Islam Tanvir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station.

The accident left the couple dead on the spot and driver of the auto-rickshaw and another passenger injured, he said.

The injured were later rushed to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee.

