Couple killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Dinajpur

An indigenous couple were killed and two others were injured as a bus hit their CNG autorickshaw near the central bus terminal in Dinajpur on Friday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Mangal Murmmu,55, and his wife Malti Mardi,45, residents of Baburbazar Dakshin Salandar village of Pavartipur upazila of Dinajpur.
The accident occurred around 5:15pm when the bus of Concord Paribahan hit the auto-rickshaw, said Tanvirul Islam Tanvir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station.
The accident left the couple dead on the spot and driver of the auto-rickshaw and another passenger injured, he said.
The injured were later rushed to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, the OC added.
Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee.