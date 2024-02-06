Seven more Myanmar border guards flee to Bangladesh

Seven more members of the Border Guard Police (BGP) from Myanmar have fled to Bangladesh amid clashes between the insurgent groups including the Arakan Army and the country's government troops.

The number of BGP members, who fled from Myanmar, stands at 113, Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) said on Tuesday.

The BGB has unarmed them and taken them under their custody.

Arms groups including the Arakan Army have escalated fighting along the Bangladesh and India border for several months.

They have jointly launched operations against the Myanmar military and have seized control of several border towns in the process.