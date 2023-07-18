Bangladeshi shot dead in South Africa

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Belal’s elder brother Md Mostafa they learned through their relatives living in South Africa that local miscreants had been demanding huge amount of exportation from Belal for quite some time, but he refused to pay it.

Angered over his refusal to pay the extortion, a gang of miscreants broke open his shop at around 9:30 am on Monday (Bangladesh time), shot at Belal and took away the money from cashbox. Locals rescued Belal in critical condition and took him to hospital where physicians pronounced him dead. Process was underway to bring back the body to the country, Md Mostafa said.