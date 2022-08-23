Inmates at overcrowded Faridpur jail suffer in absence of medical facilities

There is just one pharmacist at Faridpur district jail to serve 914 inmates, as the post of an assistant surgeon for the jail remains vacant for long due to the negligence of the authorities, reports news agency UNB.

There are no physicians, no diagnostic centre or any other medical facilities inside the jail.

In 1825, Faridpur district jail was established at Jhiltuli on 34 acres of land.

A corrugated tin-shed room is available at the jail for providing medical services to the jail inmates, but it remains unfit for use.