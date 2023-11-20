Attack on Tariqul's residence: No case filed, none detained

Although the residence of late BNP leader Tariqul Islam came under attack for the sixth time over the last four years, no case has been filed and none has been detained in connection with the incident.

After every incident, police visit the spot and collect evidence. However, the police said they are trying to identify the attackers by examining the CCTV footage.

There are also allegations against the police that they were reluctant to record cases in connection with the attacks in the earlier stage.

When it was 10:40pm, five motorcycles arrived in front of the gate of residence of former minister Tariqul Islam at Ghop area of Jashore town.

There were two to three riders on each motorcycle. Some of them wore masks on their faces and some wore helmets. Getting off the motorcycles, they hurled crude bombs aiming at the residence of Tariqul one after another. The house shook and the entire area was engulfed in smoke from the explosion. Twenty five crude bombs were exploded in 85 seconds. The CCTV footage shows such a picture.

When the attack was carried out on Saturday night, Tariqul's wife, district BNP convener professor Nargis Begum, was alone at home.

Their son and BNP Khulna division acting organising secretary Anindo Islam was not at the residence.

Anindo Islam said, "After every attack the police collect evidence and say they are looking into the matter. But the police have not detained the attackers."