Attack on Tariqul's residence: No case filed, none detained

Although the residence of late BNP leader Tariqul Islam came under attack for the sixth time over the last four years, no case has been filed and none has been detained in connection with the incident.
After every incident, police visit the spot and collect evidence. However, the police said they are trying to identify the attackers by examining the CCTV footage.
There are also allegations against the police that they were reluctant to record cases in connection with the attacks in the earlier stage.
When it was 10:40pm, five motorcycles arrived in front of the gate of residence of former minister Tariqul Islam at Ghop area of Jashore town.
There were two to three riders on each motorcycle. Some of them wore masks on their faces and some wore helmets. Getting off the motorcycles, they hurled crude bombs aiming at the residence of Tariqul one after another. The house shook and the entire area was engulfed in smoke from the explosion. Twenty five crude bombs were exploded in 85 seconds. The CCTV footage shows such a picture.
When the attack was carried out on Saturday night, Tariqul's wife, district BNP convener professor Nargis Begum, was alone at home.
Their son and BNP Khulna division acting organising secretary Anindo Islam was not at the residence.
Anindo Islam said, "After every attack the police collect evidence and say they are looking into the matter. But the police have not detained the attackers."
When asked about not filing a case, he said, "Earlier, after the attacks we went to file cases, but the police didn't record the cases. Later, we didn't feel any confidence to file any case. We don't think there is rule of law in the country."
BNP and local sources said earlier the residence of Tariqul Islam came under attack five more times.
Sadar upazila BNP president late Md Nurunnabi was a candidate in the upazila parishad election in 2019. In that election Awami League candidate was district Jubo League president Mostafa Farid Ahmed Chowdhury.
As Anindo Islam campaigned in favour of the BNP candidate, miscreants openly carried out an attack on his vehicle at Doratana Mor of the town. When he reached home in the evening, crude bombs were exploded one after another there.
Although the police collected evidence, none was detained in connection with the incident. Even any case or GD was not filed with the police station.
On 28 August, chanting slogan 'Joy Bangla', a bomb attack was carried out at the residence of Tariqul. After some time of this incident, miscreants riding motorcycles and private cars carried out attacks on the residences of BNP district member secretary Syed Saberul Haque, former joint secretary Mizanur Rahman and BNP district joint convener Dewar Hossain.
Besides, crude bomb attacks were carried out at the residence of Anindo Islam three more times. Police detained none in connection with these incidents.
BNP leader Anindo Islam said Awami League cadres under the shelter of the administration carried out attacks on his residence ahead of the BNP's big programmes. In continuation of that, the attack was carried out this time.
He said the police as plaintiffs have been arresting BNP leaders and activists although there are no incidents. However, the police have not filed a general diary (GD) despite collecting evidence. The detention is a far cry. Why didn't the police as plaintiffs file a case? he asked.
About the matter Jashore police spokesperson additional superintendent of police (crime) Belal Hussain was contacted repeatedly, but he disconnected phone calls. When a text message was sent, he didn't respond.
About the attack, Jashore Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak said the police have confirmed the incident of crude bomb attack after visiting the spot. Efforts are on to identify the attackers examining the CCTV footage.
The police official said the police as plaintiffs can file a case in connection with any incident. But if a person becomes the plaintiff, that is good.
Meanwhile, four cases have been filed against Anindo Islam with Jashore police station after 28 October. As he could not obtain anticipatory bail, he has gone into hiding. Besies, ahead of 28 October, There are 60 more cases against him with different police stations in Jashore, Narail and Dhaka.
Anindo Islam said the political context has changed after 28 October. The government and the police are inflicting repression on BNP leaders and activists.
In the cases filed after 28 October, the High Court is not granting anticipatory bail. As a result, he didn't go to the High Court.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.