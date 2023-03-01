Probe body recommends to punish teacher too for filming incident

An institutional probe committee has recommended punitive action against a teacher whom the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists threatened at an exam hall in Chittagong Polytechnic Institute.

The committee also found the BCL men guilty and recommended punishment for them as well in its report submitted to the principal on Tuesday afternoon.

Swapan Nath, probe body chief and vice-principal of the polytechnic institute, told Prothom Alo that they recorded testimony of both sides and found some issues that deserve punishment.

“The recommendations have been made on the basis of testimonial evidence,” he asserted.