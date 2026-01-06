Trader hacked to death at house entrance after closing shop
A trader was hacked to death at the gate of his home while returning after closing his shop in Palash upazila of Narsingdi. The incident occurred around 9:00 pm on Monday night in Sultanpur area of Charsindur Union. The identities of those responsible could not be confirmed immediately.
The victim was identified as Sharat Chakraborty, also known as Mani, 40, son of Mohan Chakraborty of Uttar Sadharchar village in Sadharchar Union of neighbouring Shibpur upazila. In addition to running his ancestral grocery shop at Charsindur Bazar in Palash upazila, he also rented out excavators.
According to police and family sources, Sharat Chakraborty had another house in Sultanpur village, where he kept some rabbits. Around 9:00 pm on Monday, he was returning to that house after closing his shop.
As Sharat reached the gate of the house, one or more assailants attacked him from behind with a sharp weapon, striking the back of his head. He collapsed to the ground in a pool of blood, and the attackers fled the scene. Hearing his screams, several local residents rushed to help.
Sharat was immediately rescued and taken to the Palash Upazila Health Complex, where the physician on-duty at the emergency department declared him dead.
Relatives and family members later arrived at the hospital and identified the body. After the inquest was completed, police sent the body to the morgue at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Abdullah Al Mamun, the resident medical officer (RMO) of Palash Upazila Health Complex, said the victim had been brought to the hospital dead. He had a sharp-force injury to the back of the head, with an indentation of about two and a half inches, and it is believed that he died from excessive blood loss.
Palash police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shahed Al Mamun said that the police have begun an investigation and those involved in the killing would be brought to justice swiftly.