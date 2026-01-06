Trader hacked to death at house entrance after closing shop

According to police and family sources, Sharat Chakraborty had another house in Sultanpur village, where he kept some rabbits. Around 9:00 pm on Monday, he was returning to that house after closing his shop.

As Sharat reached the gate of the house, one or more assailants attacked him from behind with a sharp weapon, striking the back of his head. He collapsed to the ground in a pool of blood, and the attackers fled the scene. Hearing his screams, several local residents rushed to help.

Sharat was immediately rescued and taken to the Palash Upazila Health Complex, where the physician on-duty at the emergency department declared him dead.