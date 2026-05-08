Trade deals between 2 countries can’t be changed abruptly: Commerce Minister

Speaking regarding the trade agreement signed between Bangladesh and the United States, Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir said that agreements are made between two countries, whereas if an agreement is done between two individuals, it can be altered quickly, but that is not possible in the case of two states. Once two states sign an agreement, it cannot be changed at will.

The commerce minister made these remarks this afternoon, Friday, while responding to journalists’ questions about the agreement with the United States after visiting the District Council Natural Park in the Baishtila area of Sylhet Sadar upazila.