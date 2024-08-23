Locals guard temples, houses after attack on Bidyadharpur Hindu community

The Bidyadharpur village is in Bakshimil Union of Mohanpur upazila, Rajshahi and the Mohanpur upazila central temple is located in this village. 95 Hindu families live around this temple. Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, a group of people from a victory procession carried out attacks on this neighbourhood.

Members of the Hindu community said attacks carried out on 25 of their houses. The attackers struck everything with sticks during their march.

As the violence erupted, the village women fled to nearby fields in fear, while those who could not escape locked themselves inside their homes.

Since the incident, the residents of Vidyadharpur have been living in constant fear. Young men from the neighborhood have been remaining awake at night, guarding the temple, homes, and shops. In response to the situation, the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) accompanied by law enforcement officials visited the area on 14 August. The UNO assured the frightened Hindu community that there would be no further attacks.