At least four houses and a jute warehouse were gutted in a fire at a market in Gaibandha’s Gobindaganj upazila on Wednesday morning, UNB reports.

Arif Anwar, station officer of Gobindaganj Fire Service Station, said that the fire broke out in the jute godown owned by Ajhar Ali at Mahimaganj Market around 11:00am and soon engulfed the adjacent houses.