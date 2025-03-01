‘Robbers’ chased into river while fleeing, shots fired, 2 beaten dead

While a suspected group of robbers were fleeing after committing a ‘robbery’, local people chased them down from both banks into the Kirtinasha River in Shariatpur Sadar upazila.

The robbers at the time fired shots and hurled crude bombs at the locals. Later, when the gang abandoned their speedboat and took shelter in a brick kiln, the locals surrounded them and beat them up. Two of them died.

The incident occurred on the banks of Kirtinasha River in Tentulia area under Domsar union of the upazila on Friday night. Police recovered the bodies of those two people and took them to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital around 1:00 am early on Saturday. The two bodies have been kept in Shariatpur Sadar Hospital morgue. Their identities could not be confirmed yet.