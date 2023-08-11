Natore’s ‘Kachagolla’ gets GI recognition

Natore's traditional sweet, Kachagolla, has been recognised as the 17th Geographical Indication (GI) product of the country, UNB reports.

Natore deputy commissioner (DC) Abu Naser Bhuiyan confirmed this saying they had received a letter in this regard signed by Khandaker Mostafizur Rahman, director general (DG) of the Department of Patent, Design and Trademark under the Ministry of Industries.