Natore’s ‘Kachagolla’ gets GI recognition

Natore's traditional sweet, Kachagolla, has been recognised as the 17th Geographical Indication (GI) product of the country, UNB reports.
Natore deputy commissioner (DC) Abu Naser Bhuiyan confirmed this saying they had received a letter in this regard signed by Khandaker Mostafizur Rahman, director general (DG) of the Department of Patent, Design and Trademark under the Ministry of Industries.
Earlier, on 30 March, the Natore district administration filed an application to prevent the distortion of the nearly 250-year-old Kachagolla and to recognise its geographical innovation site.
Following that, the famous traditional sweet has been recognised with Geographical Indication certification.
As a result, there is an excitement prevailing among the people and sweet manufacturers in Natore.