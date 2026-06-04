BSF attempts to push-in 28 people in Chapainawabganj border

India's Border Security Force (BSF) attempted to push 28 people across the border into Bangladesh through the Bangabari border area of Gomastapur upazila in Chapainawabganj. However, they were unable to enter Bangladeshi territory after being blocked by members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

A flag meeting between the BGB and the BSF was held on Thursday afternoon over the matter.

At the meeting held at the Bangabari border, the BSF informed the BGB that it would discuss the issue with its higher authorities and seek a resolution.

This information was provided to journalists after the meeting by Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Ariful Islam Masum, commander of BGB's 16 Battalion.