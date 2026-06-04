BSF attempts to push-in 28 people in Chapainawabganj border
India's Border Security Force (BSF) attempted to push 28 people across the border into Bangladesh through the Bangabari border area of Gomastapur upazila in Chapainawabganj. However, they were unable to enter Bangladeshi territory after being blocked by members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
A flag meeting between the BGB and the BSF was held on Thursday afternoon over the matter.
At the meeting held at the Bangabari border, the BSF informed the BGB that it would discuss the issue with its higher authorities and seek a resolution.
This information was provided to journalists after the meeting by Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Ariful Islam Masum, commander of BGB's 16 Battalion.
The BGB commander said that earlier, in the early hours of Wednesday, BSF personnel had attempted to push the 28 individuals into Bangladesh. The attempt failed due to resistance from the BGB. Of the 28 people, 12 are men, 10 are women, and 6 are children. They are currently staying in the zero line, or no-man’s-land, along the border.
The BGB commander stated that under no circumstances would the 28 individuals be allowed to enter Bangladeshi territory. He also announced that any future push-in attempts by the BSF would be resisted with the support of local residents.
Ariful Islam said that certain sections of the Bangabari border make it relatively easy to carry out push-ins, and the BSF is attempting to exploit those opportunities. However, he noted that the BGB has already taken a heightened alert posture along the border. Patrols and other surveillance measures have been intensified to strengthen border security.