Fire breaks out at Khulna jute mill, 11 units working to douse the flame

A devastating fire breaks out at a jute mill in Rupsha upazila in Khulna and 11 units of the fire service have been working to extinguish the fire.

The incident took place at Salam Jute Mill adjacent to Jabusa chourasta of No 3 Naihati union at 5:31pm on Wednesday.

Khulna fire service's director Md Faruk Hossain Sikder said a total of 11 units from different fire service stations including Khulna sadar, Khalispur and Doulatpur have been working to douse the flame. The cause of fire and loss could not be known immediately.