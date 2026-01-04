3 arrested over hacking and burning to death of Khokon Das

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three accused in the case over the hacking and burning to death of businessman Khokon Chandra Das of Damudya upazila in Shariatpur.

A team of RAB-14 arrested them from Kishoreganj today, Sunday morning. The arrestees are Sohag Khan, 27, Rabbi Mollah, 21, and Palash Sardar, 25, all from Damudya.