3 arrested over hacking and burning to death of Khokon Das
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three accused in the case over the hacking and burning to death of businessman Khokon Chandra Das of Damudya upazila in Shariatpur.
A team of RAB-14 arrested them from Kishoreganj today, Sunday morning. The arrestees are Sohag Khan, 27, Rabbi Mollah, 21, and Palash Sardar, 25, all from Damudya.
Company commander of RAB-8 Madaripur Camp and superintendent of police Mir Monir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the accused were being brought from Kishoreganj to the RAB-8 camp in Madaripur. Officials will brief the media later in the afternoon with details of the arrests.
On Wednesday night, Khokon Chandra Das was attacked and seriously injured in the Tiloi area of Kaneshwar union in Damudya. The assailants later poured petrol-like substances on him and set him on fire.
Local residents rescued him and took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital the same night. After initial treatment, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday morning.