Two madrasah students killed by lightning

Two madrasah students were killed after being struck by lightning in Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Labiba Akhtar, 8, daughter of Juti Mia, and Murshida Akhter, 12, daughter of Omed Ali of Joripara village of Ghoshgaon union of the upazila.