Two madrasah students killed by lightning

Two madrasah students were killed after being struck by lightning in Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Labiba Akhtar, 8, daughter of Juti Mia, and Murshida Akhter, 12, daughter of Omed Ali of Joripara village of Ghoshgaon union of the upazila.
According to the police and locals, a thunderbolt struck Labiba and Murshida while they were returning home from madrasha on Thursday afternoon.
Locals rushed them to the Upazila Health Complex where the physician on duty declared them dead on arrival.
Md Insan Ali, sub-inspector (SI) of Dhobaura police station said that permission has been given to bury the bodies without an autopsy at the behest of the family members.