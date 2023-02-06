Local News

Stern action to be taken against attackers on temples: Thakurgaon DC

BSS
Thakurgaon

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Thakurgaon Md Mahbubur Rahman said stern actions will be taken against those involved in vandalising idols in temples in three unions under Baliadangi upazila in the district.

Terming the attacks on temples and vandalism of idols as heinous acts, the DC said those who are carrying out evil acts to create unrest in the land of peace and communal harmony will be brought to justice soon.

DC Mahbubur Rahman along with superintendent of police (SP and local public representatives on Sunday visited the scenes.

Talking to journalists after visiting the spot, the DC said no religions endorse such heinous acts. The attackers must be brought to book, he added. 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Jahangir Hossain said the attacks were carried out in a purpose-oriented way but who are involved in the incidents are yet to be identified.

Police are working and investing the incidents to unearth whether the attacks were carried out to destroy the communal harmony to tarnish the country’s image, he added.

“Those who are involved in the attacks will be identified soon to bring them to justice,” he said.

Fourteen idols of 12 temples in three unions under Baliadangi upazila were vandalized simultaneously in the early hours of Sunday.

Eight temples in Dhantala union, three in Paria and one in Charol came under attacks.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad’s Baliadangi upazila unit general secretary Bidyanath Barman confirmed the incident.

Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, Puja Udjapan Parishad and other organisations condemned and protested against the attacks.

