Stern action to be taken against attackers on temples: Thakurgaon DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Thakurgaon Md Mahbubur Rahman said stern actions will be taken against those involved in vandalising idols in temples in three unions under Baliadangi upazila in the district.

Terming the attacks on temples and vandalism of idols as heinous acts, the DC said those who are carrying out evil acts to create unrest in the land of peace and communal harmony will be brought to justice soon.

DC Mahbubur Rahman along with superintendent of police (SP and local public representatives on Sunday visited the scenes.