Kaptai hanging bridge in Rangamati reopens to tourists

After one and a half months of remaining closed following inundation, the iconic hanging bridge on Kaptai Lake, known as a ‘symbol of Rangamati’, has been reopened to tourists and visitors.
The local administration withdrew the ban on tourist movement on the bridge on Friday after the water receded, reports UNB.
Several hundreds of thousand tourists from across the country and abroad come to Rangamati every year and the hanging bridge is a must-see tourist attraction.
Every year during monsoon, the district administration restricts the movement of tourists on Kaptai Lake hanging bridge due to inundation.
On 3 September, the local administration suspended movement on the bridge in Rangamati as it went under water following a rise in water level in the lake due to heavy rain.
Manager of Rangamati Tourism Corporation, Alok Bikash Chakma said that the authorities concerned have repaired the bridge and reopened it for tourist movement after one month and 16 days.
He also demanded a permanent solution to the issue so that tourists can enjoy the view from the bridge round the year.