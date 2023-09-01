Sundarbans reopens to tourists, foresters after three-month closure

After three months of closure, the Sundarbans opened on Friday for fishers, other forest-based livelihood earners, and tourists.

The world’s largest mangrove forest was closed for all types of foresters, including tourists, from 1 June to 31 August by the forest department to ensure the breeding of 375 species of wild animals and 291 species of fish, including the Bengal tiger and deer.

Forest workers and tourists will be allowed to enter the Sundarbans from today, the authorities said.