Who has been defeated in the fight for the Sundarbans?

When we learnt about a coal-fired power plant being set up in the vicinity of the Sundarbans, a few of us, including engineer Sheikh Shahidullah, went to Rampal towards the end of 2010. We saw the signboard after crossing the river. We spoke to the farmer men and women of the village. Most of them were poor farmers and they said they were under pressure to leave the area, without being given any sort of papers or documents. Sometimes it was the police and sometimes it was miscreants who would come and threaten them.

We looked further into the pros and cons of this project and saw that the country would be pitched into serious danger unless this was stopped. We went to the area again to speak to the people. The miscreants kept us surrounded. A few months later we called for a public gathering in the area. We went there only to find the police had declared Section 144 in the area and so we could not reach the spot. It became difficult to interact with the people there, to listen to them, to understand them. Despite all these obstacles, we managed to convey the news about this power plant in the area. As a result, we went in a long march, covering mile after mile, to reach the area where we weren't even allowed to stand before. Countless people greeted us along the way, on either side of the road, walking, in rickshaw vans, cycles, from the areas all around. We have lost count of how many more times we have been there. And the police assaults, obstacles and threats continued.