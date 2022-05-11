USAID launches project to protect Sundarbans, Sylhet forests

The USAID on Tuesday launched $20 million ecosystem project named ‘Protibesh’ to protect critical forests and wetland areas in Bangladesh from degradation due to climate change, reports news agency BSS.

The project targets two key areas, including the Sundarbans mangrove forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and home to the Royal Bengal tiger, and forest and freshwater wetland ecosystems of the Sylhet border region in country’s northeastern part, a press release said.