USAID launches project to protect Sundarbans, Sylhet forests

Planning Minister MA Mannan and USAID Deputy administrator for policy and programming, Isobel Coleman, lunched the new five-year project while officials from different ministries and department were also present, among others.
As a result of the ‘Protibesh’ project, Bangladesh will be able to combat the effects of climate change, protect the country’s critical natural sources and build resilience to climate induced natural disasters, the release added.
The project will be locally led by community members and GOB counterparts, including the Environment Ministry, Planning Ministry, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, Land Ministry and Bangladesh Forest Department.