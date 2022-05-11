Environment

USAID launches project to protect Sundarbans, Sylhet forests

Prothom Alo English Desk
Planning Minister MA Mannan and USAID Deputy Administrator for policy and programming, Isobel Coleman, lunches the five-year project at a Dhaka hotel on 10 May 2022BSS

The USAID on Tuesday launched $20 million ecosystem project named ‘Protibesh’ to protect critical forests and wetland areas in Bangladesh from degradation due to climate change, reports news agency BSS.

The project targets two key areas, including the Sundarbans mangrove forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and home to the Royal Bengal tiger, and forest and freshwater wetland ecosystems of the Sylhet border region in country’s northeastern part, a press release said.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and USAID Deputy administrator for policy and programming, Isobel Coleman, lunched the new five-year project while officials from different ministries and department were also present, among others.

As a result of the ‘Protibesh’ project, Bangladesh will be able to combat the effects of climate change, protect the country’s critical natural sources and build resilience to climate induced natural disasters, the release added.

The project will be locally led by community members and GOB counterparts, including the Environment Ministry, Planning Ministry, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, Land Ministry and Bangladesh Forest Department.

