Prothom Alo photojournalist hacked and beaten in Munshiganj, BNP leader detained

Kabir Hossain, chief photojournalist of Prothom Alo’s feature department, has been hacked and his younger brother beaten and injured in Sirajdikhan Upazila of Munshiganj. The incident took place today, Tuesday, around 12:30 pm in the Dosarpara area of Lotobdi Union.

Kabir Hossain stated that the attack was led by Jahangir Madbar, the president of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) unit in Ward No. 7 of Lotobdi Union. A written complaint has been filed with the police by the family, and Jahangir Madbar has already been detained.

Kabir Hossain, 45, is the son of late Malek Madbar of Dosarpara. The other victim is his younger brother, Takbir Hossain, 44. Kabir Hossain was initially rushed to the Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex and was later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.