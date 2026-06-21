Journo arrested over news report on State Minister Shahe Alam granted bail

Mohammad Rezanur Islam, acting editor of the daily Agrajatra Pratidin, who had been jailed in a case filed over allegations of spreading defamatory and misleading information involving State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam, has been granted bail.

Bogura Senior Judicial Magistrate-1 (Sadar Cognisance Court) Judge Mehedi Hasan granted the bail today, Sunday. The matter was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Shahidul Islam, Bogura court inspector.

Rezanur Islam's lawyer, Tanzim Al Misbah, told Prothom Alo that a bail petition had been filed with the Bogura Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court. The hearing took place at around 11:45 am today. The plaintiff's lawyer, Abdul Wahab, was also present.