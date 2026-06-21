Journo arrested over news report on State Minister Shahe Alam granted bail
Mohammad Rezanur Islam, acting editor of the daily Agrajatra Pratidin, who had been jailed in a case filed over allegations of spreading defamatory and misleading information involving State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam, has been granted bail.
Bogura Senior Judicial Magistrate-1 (Sadar Cognisance Court) Judge Mehedi Hasan granted the bail today, Sunday. The matter was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Shahidul Islam, Bogura court inspector.
Rezanur Islam's lawyer, Tanzim Al Misbah, told Prothom Alo that a bail petition had been filed with the Bogura Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court. The hearing took place at around 11:45 am today. The plaintiff's lawyer, Abdul Wahab, was also present.
During the hearing, the plaintiff's lawyer told the court that the case had resulted from a misunderstanding and that the two sides had reached an amicable settlement. He added that the plaintiff also wanted the jailed accused to be granted bail.
Abdul Wahab, the plaintiff's lawyer and general secretary of Shibganj Upazila unit BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), told Prothom Alo that although the case was filed over allegations of spreading defamatory and misleading information involving Mir Shahe Alam, the state minister himself had no knowledge of the matter and had no connection to the filing of the lawsuit.
He also said the state minister had already issued a statement asking that no one use his name or claim to act on his behalf in taking any personal legal action, issuing statements or undertaking any other measures.
The plaintiff's lawyer further said Mir Shahe Alam had expressed regret over the circumstances arising from Rezanur Islam's arrest. Following the state minister's instructions, the matter had been resolved peacefully through mutual discussions and a settlement between the two parties. As a result, steps were taken, on his instruction, to secure bail for the arrested journalist.
Earlier, on Thursday night, a team from the detective branch (DB) of Bogura district police arrested Rezanur from the Joydebpur area of Gazipur in connection with the case, which was filed under the Cyber Security Act as well as on extortion charges.
Rezanur, a resident of Basura village in Joydebpur, is the acting editor of Agrajatra Pratidin. He was produced before the court on Friday afternoon, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Abdullah Al Mamun ordered that he be sent to jail.
According to police sources, a case was filed at Bogura sadar police station on Wednesday night against Rezanur Islam and five other journalists under the Cyber Security Act over allegations of disseminating defamatory information involving State Minister Mir Shahe Alam. The first information report (FIR) also included allegations of extortion.
The case was filed by Tanvir Alam, editor of the local daily Mahasthan and treasurer of the Bogura Press Club.