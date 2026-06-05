28 persons stranded at no-man's-land after BGB foils push-in at Chapainawabganj
Twenty-eight people people allegedly pushed into Bangladesh by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through the Bangabari border in Gomastapur upazila of Chapainawabganj remain stranded in the no-man's land along the border. BSF has not taken them back.
The group, consisting of 12 men, 10 women and six children spent Thursday afternoon (4 June) huddled under the open sky during heavy rain and has reportedly been facing a shortage of food.
Confirming the matter, acting chairman of Bangabari union Parishad Md Saddam Hossain said that 13 of the 28 individuals are residents of Koyra in Khulna district and had travelled to India about two years ago. Union Parishad representatives from Koyra have already sent copies of their national identity cards.
Speaking to the group from about 100 yards away from the zero line, local authorities learned that the BSF has been providing them with food, although the supply is inadequate. An elderly woman among them has fallen ill.
According to local authorities, the 28 people were pushed towards Bangladesh through an area adjacent to border pillar 203/6-R at around 3:00am on Thursday. Members of the Ashrafpur BSF camp under the 12th Battalion allegedly carried out the push-in.
However, they were unable to enter Bangladesh due to resistance from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and have remained in the no-man's land since then.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Ariful Islam, commanding officer of BGB-16 Battalion, told Prothom Alo that there had been no progress in resolving the situation.
"The 28 individuals are still at the no-man's land. They are currently around 50 yards inside the Indian side of the no-man's land from the border's zero line," he said.
A flag meeting between battalion commanders of the BGB and BSF was held on Thursday afternoon. During the meeting, the BSF reportedly acknowledged pushing the 28 people towards Bangladesh. BSF officials assured the BGB that the matter would be resolved after consultation with higher authorities.
However, no further decision has since been communicated to the BGB.
Following the incident, Rajshahi Sector Commander of the BGB, Colonel Kamal Hossain, visited the border area on Thursday afternoon. He said the BGB remains on maximum alert to prevent any push-in attempts.