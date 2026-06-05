28 persons stranded at no-man's-land after BGB foils push-in at Chapainawabganj

Twenty-eight people people allegedly pushed into Bangladesh by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through the Bangabari border in Gomastapur upazila of Chapainawabganj remain stranded in the no-man's land along the border. BSF has not taken them back.

The group, consisting of 12 men, 10 women and six children spent Thursday afternoon (4 June) huddled under the open sky during heavy rain and has reportedly been facing a shortage of food.

Confirming the matter, acting chairman of Bangabari union Parishad Md Saddam Hossain said that 13 of the 28 individuals are residents of Koyra in Khulna district and had travelled to India about two years ago. Union Parishad representatives from Koyra have already sent copies of their national identity cards.