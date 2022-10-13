‘Court library’ for accused in custody

The accused are brought in on the scheduled dates from jail to court and kept in custody. Before the hearing they have to wait sitting on the floor in the court's detention room (hajat khana). A certain judge set up a 'court library' so they may spend this time reading instead of worrying in anxiety.

Additional chief judicial magistrate of Panchagarh, Matiur Rahman, established the library at detention area on his own initiative.

He inaugurated the library on Wednesday morning, providing books to the accused through the police. A bookshelf was set up for the accused.

Public prosecutor of Panchagarh court Aminur Rahman told Prothom Alo, this is a praiseworthy and exemplary initiative.