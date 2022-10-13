‘Court library’ for accused in custody

Initially 45 books were kept in the library. Among them are Saratchandra's works, Del Carnegie's books, the jail code, The Unfinished Memoirs of Bangabandhu, essays by Dr Lutfor Rahman, evidence laws, Muslim family laws, marriage and divorce laws for Muslims, Hindus and Christians. Praising the initiative of the judge, the district lawyers’ association has decided to provide more books.
Several sources of the court said the accused are kept in custody at the court building on the assigned dates from the district jail. Up to 30 to 50 people are brought there every day. The accused wait there till the hearing.
They are detained there again before they get bail. Later they are returned to the jail before the evening. Additional chief judicial magistrate bench associate of the court MD Ashraful Islam said this library has been established so that the accused may spend their time reading.
General secretary of Panchagarh district lawyers’ association, Abdul Bari said, "Nowadays most of the accused are literate. By reading books of law and the lives of great people, they will be motivated away from crime. I think they will try to rectify themselves. We also want to send some books to the library."
Judge Matiur Rahman took initiative to have carpets for the accused in winter to ward off the cold. Inspired by his initiative carpets were laid in every dock of the district court.