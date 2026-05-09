Earthquake felt in Rangpur, surrounding areas; epicentre in Assam
A mild earthquake was felt in Rangpur district and surrounding areas in the northern region of the country.
The tremor occurred at 3:10 pm today, Saturday. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 on the Richter scale.
Rangpur Meteorological Office meteorologist Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The earthquake stirs some panic among locals. However, no immediate reports of damage were received from the few seconds-long tremor.
In a statement, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Assam state of India. The distance from the seismic centre located at Agargaon in Dhaka was 271 kilometres to the north.