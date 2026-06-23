Export can be raised to USD 150 billion by focusing on key sectors: Muktadir

The minister made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a consultation workshop held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the city, said a press release.

In the workshop, a Development Project Proforma (DPP) was presented for a proposed initiative based on a study titled "Assessment of Competitiveness of Bangladesh's Potential Private Sectors."

The minister underscored that the country's export expansion ambitions are achievable if reforms and sector-specific interventions are implemented in a coordinated and timely manner.

Highlighting Bangladesh's upcoming graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category, the minister noted that maintaining global competitiveness after graduation remains a key challenge.

He stressed the need for enhanced industrial skills, stronger innovation capacity, and faster adoption of modern technologies.