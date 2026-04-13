Muktadir pledges massive deregulation, process simplification to boost economy

The event was organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in collaboration with Channel 24 and Daily Samakal.

In his speech, Muktadir revealed that the current manual system for obtaining Import Registration Certificates (IRC) and Export Registration Certificates (ERC)-which often requires days of waiting-will be completely overhauled.

“We have decided to eliminate this process,” the Minister stated, explaining that a new fully online system will allow business owners to submit documents, pay fees, and download certificates instantly.

This move is part of a broader strategy to heavily deregulate and streamline government interactions with the private sector, he added.

The Minister acknowledged the ‘difficult maneuvering space’ the government faces due to soaring global commodity prices.

He noted that the cost of LNG has doubled from $10 to $20 per MMBtu, crude oil has surged from approximately $55 to $116 per barrel, and fertiliser prices have also spiked.