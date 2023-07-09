Three go missing as boat capsizes in Lalmonirhat

Three people have been missing following a boat capsize due to strong currents in the Teesta River in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat, reports UNB.
The missing individuals have been identified as Fazlu Mia, 60, Ahedul Islam, 58, and Shafiqul Islam, 55, all residents of Dakshin Gardimari village of the upazila.
According to locals, the accident took place around 8:30 am when the boat was crossing the river with around 10 farmers on board. It sank due to the powerful tides at the western end of Hajir Mor in the Dhubni area, under Singimari union of the upazila.
All the farmers, except for the trio, managed to swim to the shore.
Shah Alam, officer-in-charge of Hatibandha Police Station, said rescue efforts are currently underway to locate and rescue the missing individuals.