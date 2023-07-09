Three go missing as boat capsizes in Lalmonirhat

The missing individuals have been identified as Fazlu Mia, 60, Ahedul Islam, 58, and Shafiqul Islam, 55, all residents of Dakshin Gardimari village of the upazila.

According to locals, the accident took place around 8:30 am when the boat was crossing the river with around 10 farmers on board. It sank due to the powerful tides at the western end of Hajir Mor in the Dhubni area, under Singimari union of the upazila.