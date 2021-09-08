Local News

Youth commits suicide for ‘failing to go abroad’

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 24-year-old youth on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his house in Chandpur “as he could not go abroad”.

The victim has been identified as Imam Hossain of Ahmedpur village in Hajiganj upazila, reports UNB.

Police said Imam had recently asked his father to arrange some money so that he could pay that to someone who had promised him a job abroad.

On Tuesday, he had an altercation with his father as he failed to arrange the money. Later, Imam hanged him in his room, police said.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur General Hospital for an autopsy, said officer-in-charge of Hajiganj police station.

“Imam had a dream to go abroad. We believe he took the extreme step as he could not fulfill that dream,” said local UP member Firoz Ahmed.

