Youth commits suicide for ‘failing to go abroad’

Police said Imam had recently asked his father to arrange some money so that he could pay that to someone who had promised him a job abroad.
On Tuesday, he had an altercation with his father as he failed to arrange the money. Later, Imam hanged him in his room, police said.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur General Hospital for an autopsy, said officer-in-charge of Hajiganj police station.
“Imam had a dream to go abroad. We believe he took the extreme step as he could not fulfill that dream,” said local UP member Firoz Ahmed.