A 25-year-old youth has died allegedly after drinking excessive liquor in Harishpur area of Natore town, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sobuj, son of one Jahangir Alam of the town.

Anwar Hossain, counsellor of a private drug rehabilitation centre in the area, said Sabuj was brought to the rehab centre drunk by his friends around 9:00pm on Sunday.