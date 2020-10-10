Youth killed in Chandpur municipality election violence

Chandpur, Oct 10 () -

A youth was killed in a clash outside a polling station in Chandpur during the municipal election held there on Saturday, reports UNB.



The youth named Yasin Mollah ,18, sustained serious knife injuries in the clash outside Gani Model High School polling station at around 12:30pm.



The critically injured teenager was given first aid at Chandpur Government Hospital when his friend Riad took him to the hospital.

But the on-duty physician referred him to Dhaka for improved treatment because of excessive bleeding.



Yasin died at 2:00pm on the way to Dhaka.





