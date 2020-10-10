Youth killed in Chandpur municipality election violence

Chandpur, Oct 10 () -
A youth was killed in a clash outside a polling station in Chandpur during the municipal election held there on Saturday, reports UNB.
The youth named Yasin Mollah ,18, sustained serious knife injuries in the clash outside Gani Model High School polling station at around 12:30pm.
The critically injured teenager was given first aid at Chandpur Government Hospital when his friend Riad took him to the hospital.
But the on-duty physician referred him to Dhaka for improved treatment because of excessive bleeding.
Yasin died at 2:00pm on the way to Dhaka.
Chandpur superintendent of police Mahbubur Rahman visited the spot.
Yasin's father Harun Mollah said his son was stabbed by Md Shahadat Mizi, 20, who is son of Mafiz Mizi of Koalia area, during the election violence.
The victim was a tailor and he went there to exercise his vote in the municipality polls, said his mother Amena Begum.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandpur model police station Md Nasim Uddin said they came to know that both victim Yasin and accused Shahadat are supporters of the same candidate with poll symbol "Blackboard". But the clash ensued following a heated altercation over seniority.
He said the victim's body remained at the police station.
Meanwhile BNP mayoral candidate, Aktar Hossain Maji, boycotted the election citing various irregularities, including vote rigging and attacks on his supporters.
He announced the boycott at 2:00pm at a press conference at his election office.
Aktar Hossain alleged that many of his election agents were intimidated, attacked or were not allowed to enter the polling stations.
He also alleged that Awami League men rigged the votes as many voters were not allowed to cast votes after their fingerprints were taken in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
AL men on behalf of the voters pressed the EVM button, he claimed.
The voting started at 9:00am with the use of EVMs and continued till 5:00pm without any break.
On 3 September last, the election commission last announced the schedule for the regular election of Chandpur municipality.