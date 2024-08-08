Infighting over establishing supremacy kills 2 Jubo Dal men

Two activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, youth wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), were killed and another five injured in an infighting over establishing supremacy in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The bodies, however, were buried without any autopsy. No legal step has also been taken as the police were on work abstention.

The deceased were Jasim Uddin, 34, from Sholohashia village and Sabuj Akand, 32, from Tetulia village of the upazila.