Infighting over establishing supremacy kills 2 Jubo Dal men
Two activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, youth wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), were killed and another five injured in an infighting over establishing supremacy in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The bodies, however, were buried without any autopsy. No legal step has also been taken as the police were on work abstention.
The deceased were Jasim Uddin, 34, from Sholohashia village and Sabuj Akand, 32, from Tetulia village of the upazila.
Local people and witnesses said Jubo Dal activists, led by Jasim Uddin, on Wednesday afternoon went to occupy Notun Bazar Maxi Stand in the town where another faction of Jubo Dal men, led by certain Sumon, took position from beforehand.
The two factions engaged in clashes there where the supporters of Sumon hacked him. Critically injured Jasim Uddin was taken to upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead.
The injured took treatment at different hospitals in the town.
A faction of the BNP brought out a protest procession with the body of Jasim that created a tense situation.
Houses of several leaders and activists were vandalised and set on fire in this connection as well.
Earlier on Tuesday night, Sabuj Akand was killed as miscreants stabbed him at Kachari road rail crossing area.
Injured Sabuj was taken to the upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead.
Local people claimed Sabuj was a known drug trader in the area. They suspect the people from his own party stabbed him over controlling the drug trade.
Wishing not to be named, a Mymensingh South District unit BNP leader on Wednesday said, “The two killings took place over dominance and sharing profits. There was nothing political here. Those who are doing it are opportunists, robbers and looters. They don’t have any party.”
Gafargaon upazila unit BNP is divided into five factions, said Abu Wahab Akand, co-organising secretary to Mymensingh divisional BNP.
Both the deceased were Jubo Dal activists, he added.